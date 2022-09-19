AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo rose 24.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.35/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 61.5 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports highlighted that the cheapest station in Amarillo on Sunday was priced at $3.10/gallon while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 59 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.49/gallon while the highest was $4.69/gallon, a difference of $2.20.

Nationally, gas prices fell 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.64/gallon on Monday. The national average was down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the price of diesel declined 7 cents in the last week to reach $4.93/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.12/gallon, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon.

$3.12/gallon, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.17/gallon, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/gallon.

$3.17/gallon, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.27/gallon, up 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/gallon.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”