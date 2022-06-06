AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy reports, gas prices in Amarillo rose 22.6 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $4.39/gallon. Those prices were 59.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.75/gallon higher than a year ago.

Nationally, GasBuddy noted, diesel prices rose 11.5 cents nationally for an average of around $5.62 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Amarillo was recorded to have prices at $4.23/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49/gallon, a difference of 26 cents. Across Texas on Sunday, the lowest price was $3.99/gallon while the highest was $5.69/gallon, a difference of $1.70.

Nationally, gas prices rose 26 cents over the last week for an average $4.85/gallon Monday morning. That national average was up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.81/gallon higher than a year ago.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock- $4.33/gallon, up 34.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.98/gallon.

$4.33/gallon, up 34.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.98/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.36/gallon, up 21.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.14/gallon.

$4.36/gallon, up 21.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.14/gallon. Oklahoma- $4.40/gallon, up 30.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10/gallon.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”