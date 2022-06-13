AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the most recent GasBuddy reports, gas prices in Amarillo rose 18.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $4.58/gallon. Those prices were 69.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.96/gallon higher than a year ago.

Nationally, GasBuddy noted, diesel prices rose 4.0 cents nationally for an average of around $5.50 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Amarillo was recorded to have prices at $4.46/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69/gallon, a difference of 23 cents. Across Texas on Sunday, the lowest price was $4.00/gallon while the highest was $5.68/gallon, a difference of $1.68.

Nationally, gas prices rose 15.7 cents over the last week for an average $5.01/gallon Monday morning. That national average was up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.94/gallon higher than a year ago.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock- $4.52/gallon, up 19.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.33/gallon.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”