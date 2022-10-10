AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest GasBuddy report, Amarillo gas prices rose 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.39/gallon on Monday. Amarillo prices were noted as 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 52 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.29/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.59/gallon while the highest was $5.79/gallon, a difference of $3.20.

Nationally, gas prices rose 13.8 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.92/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 67 cents higher than a year ago. The price of diesel increased 18 cents nationally in the last week, as well, and stands at an average of $5.04/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.30/gallon, up 15.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.37/gallon, up 27.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.49/gallon, up 13.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/gallon.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”