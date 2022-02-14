AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to daily reports from GasBuddy, prices in Amarillo rose 10.1 cents in the last week for a Monday morning average of $3.08/gallon. Those gas prices were noted as 20.4 cents higher than a month ago, and 94.9 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, entered the workweek with prices of $2.79/gallon, while the most expensive was $3.11/gallon, a difference of 32 cents. The lowest price across Texas on Sunday was $2.59/gallon, while the highest was $3.94/gallon, a difference of $1.35.

Nationally, gas prices went up 4.6 cents in the last week for an average of $3.47/gallon Monday morning. That national average was up 16.5 cents from a month ago, and 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas to Amarillo also reported new averages for Monday:

Lubbock- $3.09/g, up 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.

$3.09/g, up 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g. Midland Odessa- $3.31/g, up 15.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

$3.31/g, up 15.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g. Oklahoma- $3.11/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”