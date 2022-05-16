AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy reports, Amarillo gas prices remained unchanged in the last week with an average of $3.89/gallon. Those prices were noted as 29.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.30/gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the price of diesel rose 3 cents in the last week to reach an average of $5.55/gallon.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo marked its prices at $3.79/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.25/gallon, a difference of 46 cents. Across Texas, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.19/gallon while the highest was $5.70/gallon, a difference of $2.51/gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas remained unchanged over the last week, remaining at around $4.46/gallon on Monday morning. The national average was noted as up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and up $1.43/gallon from a year ago.

Prices in areas neighboring Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, included:

Lubbock- $3.96/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.96/gallon.

$3.96/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.96/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.18/gallon.

$4.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.18/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.96/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.96/gallon.

“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season. While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”