AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent reports from GasBuddy, gas prices around the Amarillo area kept steady in the last week at an average of $3.69/gallon. The prices were noted as 18.1 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.22/gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports said that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at around $3.49/gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was marked at $2.99/gallon, while the highest was $4.99/gallon, a difference of $2.

Nationally, gas prices rose 6.9 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $4.17/gallon Monday morning. That national average was noted to be down 1 cent from a month ago and $1.29/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.69/gallon, up 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.61/gallon.

$3.69/gallon, up 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.61/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.92/gallon, up 18.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/gallon.

$3.92/gallon, up 18.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.76/gallon, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/gallon.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”