AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the last week, Amarillo has seen a slight increase in gas prices, averaging $2.87/g as of Monday, a rise of 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy Price Reports.

According to a news release from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo are reported as 35.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. This compares to the national average increasing 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the release. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

According to the release, the cheapest station in Amarillo was reported at $2.74/g Sunday while the most expensive was reported at $3.00/g. This compares to the lowest price in the state being reported as $2.29/g while the highest was $4.17/g. Other current gas averages from around the region include:

Lubbock – $2.82/g;

Midland/Odessa – $2.98/g;

Oklahoma – $2.87/g.

For more data, visit GasBuddy’s website.