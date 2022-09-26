AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell by 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.34/gallon on Monday. Prices in Amarillo are 3 cents higher than a month ago and stand 61.9 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.15/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49/gallon, a difference of 34 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.55/gallon, while the highest was $4.69/gallon, a difference of $2.14.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.67/gallon. The national average was down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel declined 5.1 cents over the last week to stand at $4.88/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.16/gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon.

$3.16/gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.12/gallon, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/gallon.

$3.12/gallon, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.42/gallon, up 14.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/gallon.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”