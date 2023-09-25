AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 9.6 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.57/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 22 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 23.2 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.44/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 25 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.53/gallon while the highest was $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.76.

Gas prices nationally fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.80/gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. That national average was up 1.3 cents from a month ago and 13.6 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 9.9 cents in the last week, meanwhile, to stand at about $4.53/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.54/gallon, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/gallon.

$3.54/gallon, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.41/gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/gallon.

$3.41/gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.60/gallon, down 11.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/gallon.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”