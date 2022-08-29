AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the most recent reports from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 5.2 cents over the last week to reach an average of $3.28/gallon on Monday. Amarillo prices were reported to be 35.1 cents per gallon lower than last month and 61.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Around the city, GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.17/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89/gallon, a difference of 72 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.93/gallon while the highest was $4.73/gallon, a difference of $1.80.

Nationally, the average price of diesel declined five cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.81/gallon. Meanwhile, the average price of gasoline fell 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock-$3.27/gallon, down 28 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/gallon

Midland Odessa-$3.43/gallon, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/gallon

Oklahoma-$3.39/gallon, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/gallon

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”