AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the latest GasBuddy report, Amarillo gas prices fell 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.34/gallon on Monday. Amarillo prices were noted as unchanged versus a month ago and 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.15/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.46/gallon, a difference of 31 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $0.28/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $4.21.

Nationally, gas prices fell 5.4 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.86/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and 56.6 cents higher than a year ago. The price of diesel increased 18.7 cents nationally in the last week, as well, and stands at an average of $5.06/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.29/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/gallon.

$3.29/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.34/gallon, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/gallon.

$3.34/gallon, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.42/gallon, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.49/gallon.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”