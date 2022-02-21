AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gas prices in Amarillo broke their rising trend as of Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s latest report, by falling around 3 cents to an average price of $3.05/gallon. Those prices are 20.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy’s price reports, the cheapest Amarillo station offered a price of $2.91/gallon Monday morning while the most expensive noted prices at $3.19/gallon, a difference of 28 cents. The lowest price across Texas was reported at $2.39/gallon, while the highest was $3.89/gallon, a difference of $1.50.

Nationally, gas prices rose around 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.52/gallon. That average was 20.7 cents higher than a month ago, and 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo, according to GasBuddy:

Lubbock- $3.09/gallon, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon.

$3.09/gallon, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.22/gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31/gallon.

$3.22/gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.16/gallon, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”