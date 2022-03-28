AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent GasBuddy report, gas prices in Amarillo fell 3.6 in the last week for an average of $3.56/gallon on Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 44.4 cents per gallon higher than last month, despite the fall, and $1.06/gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo held prices at $3.46/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.85/gallon, a difference of 39 cents. The lowest price in the state of Texas on Sunday was reported to be $3.19/gallon, while the highest was $4.99/gallon, a difference of $1.80.

Nationally, GasBuddy noted that the price of gasoline remained steady in the last week, with an average of $4.23/gallon going into Monday. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.38/gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock – $3.71/gallon, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/gallon.

– $3.71/gallon, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/gallon. Midland Odessa – $3.94/gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.02/gallon.

– $3.94/gallon, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.02/gallon. Oklahoma– $3.76/gallon, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.74/gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”