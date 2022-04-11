AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent reports from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell by 3.6 cents over the last week for an average price of $3.45/gallon on Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and $1.02/gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports noted the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.34/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was priced at $3.79/gallon, an average difference of 45 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $3.29/gallon, while the highest was $4.79/gallon, a difference of $1.50.

Nationally, the price of gas was reported by GasBuddy to have fallen 7.5 cents in the last week for an average of $4.10/gallon Monday. That national average was noted as 23.3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.25/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.55/gallon, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/gallon.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”