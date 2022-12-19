AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 3.5 cents in the last week to reach a $2.51/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 45.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.39/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.69/gallon, a difference of 30 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $1.73/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $2.44.

Nationally, gas prices fell 11.9 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.09/gallon on Monday. The national average was recorded as down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and 20 cents lower than a year ago. Nationally, the average price of diesel fell 14.1 cents to stand at $4.77/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.47/gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55/gallon.

$2.47/gallon, down 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.75/gallon, down 10.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon.

$2.75/gallon, down 10.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.57/gallon, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.67/gallon.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”