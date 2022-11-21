AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 16.9 cents over the last week to an average of $2.99/gallon on Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 23.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 16 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.82/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 77 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.25/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon, a difference of $2.24.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.64/gallon on Monday. That national average was reported as down 16.4 cents from a month ago and 24.5 cents higher than a year ago. The national average diesel price declined 6.7 cents over the last week to $5.28/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock – $2.98/gallon, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon.

– $2.98/gallon, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.13/gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/gallon.

$3.13/gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.08/gallon, down 13.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/gallon.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

