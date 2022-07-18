AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent reports from GasBuddy, average gas prices in Amarillo fell 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.98/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.20/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.81/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39, a difference of 58 cents. The lowest price in the state of Texas on Sunday was recorded at $3.30/gallon while the highest was $5.29/gallon, a difference of $1.99.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/gallon on Monday. That national average was down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and was $1.35/gallon higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel fell 10.8 cents in the last week to stand at $5.54/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $4.00/gallon, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.16/gallon.

$4.00/gallon, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.16/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.07/gallon, down 15.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.22/gallon.

$4.07/gallon, down 15.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.22/gallon. Oklahoma- $4.16/gallon, down 17.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.34/gallon.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”