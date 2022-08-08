AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent reports from GasBuddy, Amarillo gas prices fell 15.8 cents over the last week to reach an average of $3.44/gallon on Monday morning. Amarillo prices were reported to be 75 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 66.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Around the city, GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.26/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon, a difference of 73 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.91/gallon while the highest was $4.89/gallon, a difference of $1.98.

Nationally, the average price of diesel declined 13.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $5.14/gallon. Meanwhile, the average price of gasoline fell 15.8 cents to an average of around $4.01/gallon on Monday. That national average was down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock – $3.39/gallon, down 22.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.61/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.67/gallon, down 14.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.81/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.53/gallon, down 18.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”