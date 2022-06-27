AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $4.38/gallon on Monday morning. Those prices were noted as 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.69/gallon higher than a year ago.

Nationally, GasBuddy reported that the price of diesel rose 2.6 cents in the past week and stands at $5.80/gallon.

Around Amarillo, the cheapest gas station was priced at around $4.22/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79/gallon, a difference of 57 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $3.99/gallon while the highest was $5.68/gallon, a difference of $1.69.

Nationally, gas prices fell 8,8 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $4.88/gallon. The national average was up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.79/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices reported in neighboring areas to Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $4.35/gallon, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.44/gallon.

$4.35/gallon, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.44/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.39/gallon, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.44/gallon.

$4.39/gallon, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.44/gallon. Oklahoma- $4.51/gallon, down 8.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.59/gallon.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”