AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest GasBuddy price reports, Amarillo gas prices fell 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.17/gallon on Tuesday. Those prices were noted as 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 39.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, said GasBuddy, was priced at $3.04/gallon Monday while the most expensive was $3.45/gallon, a difference of 41 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Monday was $2.47/gallon while the highest was $4.73/gallon, a difference of $2.26.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.75/gallon on Tuesday. That national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 57.6 cents higher than a year ago. The price of diesel, nationally, declined 2 cents in the last week to stand at $5.02/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.09/gallon, down 16.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26/gallon.

Midland Odessa- $3.33/gallon, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.42/gallon.

Oklahoma- $3.28/gallon, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/gallon.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”