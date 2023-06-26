AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.18/gallon on Monday. Those prices were recorded as 6.1 cents per gallon higher than last month and 120.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo on Sunday was priced at $3.13/gallon while the most expensive was $3.59/gallon, a difference of 46.0 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Monday was recorded at $2.59/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.58.

Nationally, the average price of gas was unchanged in the last week to reach an average of $3.54/gallon on Monday. That average was down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The average price of diesel fell 0.2 cents nationally in the last week to stand at $3.84/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.02/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.01/gallon.

$3.02/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.01/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.98/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.98/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.11/gallon, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”