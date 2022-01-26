Amarillo gains new behavioral health services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Oceans Behavioral Hospital announced an Amarillo expansion Wednesday morning, with the intent to open a new Intensive Outpatient Program that could allow patients to manage their needs while maintaining their living arrangements.

According to the announcement, the hospital’s clinic team will be able to give ongoing outpatient treatment for a variety of behavioral health issues including schizophrenia, affective disorders, behavioral illnesses that may be related to substance use disorder, as well as less severe but debilitating illnesses such as anxiety disorders and depression.

“Behavioral health is changing, and we have to be ready to meet patients where they are,” said Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo Administrator Lloyd Noble, “The best treatment setting isn’t always an inpatient hospital, and broadening our services to include intensive outpatient care is key to expanding access to care for more people who need it. Texas ranks last in the nation for access to behavioral health care, so we have more work to do. This is a step in the right direction.”

Hospital officials said that the program was designed for adults 18 years of age and older, offering support including:

A safe, compassionate environment for healing

Intensive support while living at home

Regular meetings with psychiatrists

Group therapy and individual counseling

Medication management

Education to help patients and family members or caregivers understand a diagnosis and associated symptoms

Assistance identifying warning signs of relapse

Tools to support ongoing symptom management and overall well-being

Officials said that each treatment plan is tailored to each patient’s needs and progress. Counseling is expected to decrease while people transition to traditional outpatient treatment. More information can be found here.

Currently, Oceans Healthcare opened its Amarillo location in 2020 and also offers inpatient behavioral health treatment for people 40 years of age and older.