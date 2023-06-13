AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that the incident command truck will demobilize flood response operations at Market Street starting this evening.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, flood response operations at Market Street, located at 2530 S. Georgia Street, will be demobilized starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This comes after the incident command truck was established on June 7 to respond to recent flooding impacting that particular area.

Officials said in the release that a fire truck from the city of Amarillo will remain at the location temporarily. All other emergency operations and responses will operate as normal.