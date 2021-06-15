Amarillo fisherman drowns at Lake Arrowhead

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A drowning was reported Saturday, June 12, at 11:37 p.m. at Lake Arrowhead. The victim was identified as Steven Timmons, a resident of Amarillo.
Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson said Timmons was camping and fishing in the state park with his seven-year-old son when he entered the water to retrieve a stuck fishing line. He went under the water and did not resurface.
His son flagged down a passing boat, but Timmons could not be located.
His body was recovered four hours later by a team of game wardens, park police, Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department and the Wichita Falls Police Department Dive Team, according to Swenson.
The body has been sent for an autopsy.
