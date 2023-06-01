(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 1, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center reported that a number of vehicles were stalled and one rescue occurred Wednesday evening because of flooding in the area.

Officials reported that officials responded to an initial incident around 9:12 p.m. Wednesday. Throughout the evening, the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center reported 17 water-stalled vehicle events, some of which could have been duplicates. They also reported one water rescue that officials responded to on Wednesday.

This comes as rain in the area has caused flooding in some places throughout the city of Amarillo. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the rain has caused Potter County to issue a disaster declaration, ordering the evacuation of residents who live near the Canadian River basin.

The continued rains on Thursday have caused flooding of multiple roadways in Amarillo and throughout the Texas Panhandle. According to previous reports, flooding has been reported in the areas of Loop 335 westbound at Coulter, around McDonald Lake at John Still Memorial Park and at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.