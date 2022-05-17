AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that it has teamed up with other agencies to open Safety Town on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for local elementary students.
The Safety Town learning environment, said the department, will be available at the Randall County Fire Station 1, located at 1111 TX-335 Loop. Admission will be open to the public and free of charge, with no need to sign up to participate.
Department officials asked those in the community to drop by and noted that they expect to see a few thousand children over the two-day event.
Other agencies involved in providing the Safety Town environment and event, according to the Amarillo Fire Department, included:
- Amarillo Police Department
- Amarillo Emergency Communications Center
- Potter-Randall 9-1-1
- Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
- AC Police Department
- Canyon Police Department
- Canyon Fire Department
- Pottery County Sheriff
- Potter Fire-Rescue
- Randall County Fire
- Randall County Sheriff
- Texas Forest Service
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Amarillo Medical Services
- Window on a Wider World
- LifeStar
- Xcel Energy
MyHighPlains.com’s own Chief Meteorologist John Harris is also expected to participate.