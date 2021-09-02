Amarillo first responders face off against 101 Elite Men in flag football event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 101 Elite Men, a community organization that described itself as focused on enriching men through mentorship and development programs, is set to face off against Amarillo’s first responders in a flag football showdown.

Set for 9/11 at 6 p.m. on the Palo Duro High School Turf Field, the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) said the purpose of the game is to “encourage and motivate our community to partner with first responders in our state and local governments, while gradually breaking down the layers of division and stereotypes that ultimately form a lack of trust between citizens and first responders.”

The goal agreed on by both 101 Elite Men and the Amarillo first responders was to enrich one another through “healthy competition with a focus on physical fitness and awareness for emotional stability and mental health.”

The AFD said that the game will be free to the public.