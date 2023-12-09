AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department announced that it will be joined by the 101 Elite Men organization & Northwest Texas Children’s Hospital hosting the 10th Annual “A Christmas Gift,” campaign.

According to an AFD, this is an effort to collect gifts for children who do not get to celebrate Christmas at their own homes.

Amarillo Fire Department Facebook

“A gift-giving experience at the Northwest Children’s Hospital. Growing up in Amarillo, and being entrenched into the community, I knew I wanted to give back. From what started as a dream, this event has blossomed into reality and is a blessing to others and myself. With the help from Becky Imel, NWTH Children’s head nurse, we’ve been able to spread the Christmas spirit from just a few children to be able to help 4 floors of children at the hospital last year.”

Officials detailed that unopened toys are accepted at any time of day between Dec. 9 and Dec. 21, and drop boxes are placed in the foyer of each station listed below. AFD said the foyers will be unlocked to the public.

AFD listed stations where drop boxes are placed including:

Station #5: 3200 S Washington St

Station #8: 108 S Western St

Station #9: 2015 Paramount Blvd

Station #11: 2401 N Coulter St

Station #12: 3100 SW 58th Ave

Station #13: 6383 SW 45th Ave

“A Christmas Gift” not only changes the lives of the children battling cancer, but everyone involved. With becoming a member and collaborating with 101 Elite Men of Amarillo, we have slowly grown this event from a few to many. There are no words to explain the overwhelming emotion you feel as these tough kids smile from a gift you were able to provide for them. We are so thankful and blessed to be a part of this experience and if it helps just one kid to keep on fighting, we will be forever thankful.”

AFD said toys will be hand delivered to the kids in the Northwest Texas Children’s Hospital by AFD firefighters and the 101 Elite Men on Dec. 23.