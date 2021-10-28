Amarillo crews save cats during Wednesday home fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews responded to a home fire on the 3600 block of Neuches Street that while injured no people, resulted in the death of one animal.

The department said that the first unit that arrived found white smoke coming from the rear of a trailer house. After searching around the property, a fire was found on the outside of the home that had burned through the floor of an inside bathroom. Crews subdued the fire and searched the home.

A few cats were found inside the home, according to the department’s report, and were taken outside and given medical attention. While one cat did not survive, no other injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall’s Office noted the fire’s cause as “undetermined.”