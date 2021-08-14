Amarillo Firefighters respond to second story fire at old St. Anthony’s Hospital, no injuries

UPDATE: The name of the building has been corrected.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A late night fire causes $6,000 in damages to the old, abandoned St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to the hospital around 11:40 p.m. Friday night on a structure fire, located at 200 NW 7th. Eight units and 26 firefighters responded to the scene. AFD said when crews arrived, they saw fire showing from a second story window.

Firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the fire but had difficulty accessing and navigating the building because of the size and maze like layout. An AFD spokesman said crews were eventually able to clear all four floors in that area of the hospital.

The fire was contained to a single room with smoke damage throughout all four floors. AFD emphasized there were no injuries but the circumstances could have been much worse. The structure has become a nuisance with squatters inhabiting a large portion of the building, and poses many dangers for fire crews.

The fire was under control at 12:34 a.m., and has been ruled an accident.