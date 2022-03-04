AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released new information regarding an early Friday morning fire on South Georgia Street.

According to the department, firefighters responded to what was once a Gene Messer auto dealership on South Georgia, which is now used as a storage facility for a McDonald’s restaurant, at around 4:45 a.m. Crews reported that “a large commercial structure” was showing fire from the roof in the rear of the building when they arrived.

The Amarillo Fire Department said that crews could not access the fire from where they initially entered through a garage door, so an aerial ladder was set up to fight the flames.

There were no injuries reported from the fire, which crews called under control at around 5:30 a.m. The Fire Marshals Office was noted as investigating the cause.



via the Amarillo Fire Department

ORIGINAL:

