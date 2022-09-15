AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire that temporarily closed Washington from I-40 to 15th Thursday morning.

According to the department, firefighters were called to the area of 1611 S Washington, near the former Arnold Burgers location, on reports of flames and heavy smoke at around 4:25 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a trash fire between the Arnold Burgers building and its neighbor to the north. However, no fire was found in the buildings.

While Washington was temporarily closed as crews responded to the fire, department officials noted that there were no injuries. It appeared that people had intentionally set a campfire in the area, said officials, that “got out of control.”

