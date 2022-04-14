UPDATE (1:07 p.m.)

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department said on scene that multiple callers, including an off-duty firefighter, reported that they saw black smoke coming from the old Ambassador Hotel near I-40 and Georgia.

Because the building had been used for training by the department before, officials had keys to the facility to quickly access the fire. Officials said that the fire began on the third or fourth floor and crews had knocked down the fire, causing the smoke to dissipate.

Officials did not provide information on the cause of the fire. Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are blocking off portions of 16th Street and the I-40 Frontage Road while crews are at the incident.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Ambassador Hotel near I-40 and Georgia on Thursday, according to MyHighPlains.com staff.

Five fire trucks and Xcel Energy are on the scene and, according to staff, it appears the smoke is coming from the back of the hotel.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest