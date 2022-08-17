AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to an early Wednesday morning structure fire at around 3:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of SE 11th.

According to AFD, upon arriving at the scene, crews found a large shed on fire in the backyard along with a fence and a power pole with transformers attached.

Firefighters reported using “extreme caution” while approaching and extinguishing the fire with crews taking control of the fire at around 4:28 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire “undetermined” due to there being multiple sources of ignition, added AFD.

In addition, AFD noted that electrical service was affected from SE 3rd to I-40.

