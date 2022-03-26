AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to yet another fire at the old St. Anthony’s Hospital building at 200 NW 7th Ave. on Friday night.

AFD said it happened around 10:15 p.m. The department said it found smoke coming from a second-floor window.

Crews said they found a pickup truck cab with a magnesium ire building on the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and then soaked down the area.

This comes after officials from the department warned the public of “homeless and transients” causing fires in abandoned buildings. In December 2021, officials said one of the abandoned buildings that have caused the fire department problems is the old St. Anthony’s Hospital building, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com

AFD urged the public to report any trespassers that are seen on the property to law enforcement.