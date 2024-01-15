AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Monday morning fire in north Amarillo that impacted at least one home and one other structure.

According to the department, crews responded to the 1300 block of N Tyler at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday and found a “fully involved” home, with fire beginning to spread to the structure to the north. Crews at the scene called for additional firefighting units, as well as animal control specialists for animals in the area and Xcel Energy crews to respond to downed power lines.

No injuries were reported due to the fire as of 10 a.m. on Monday, and the flames were considered under control just after 9:15 a.m.

According to the fire department, crews were still responding to the scene and an investigation was pending from the Fire Marshal’s Office. No cause for the fire had yet been determined.

Community members in the area should be aware of possible emergency responders on or near the roadways as the response to the scene continues into Monday morning.