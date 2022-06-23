AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A six-to-eight-week-old baby was safe and healthy after being surrendered at the Amarillo Fire Department’s Station 13 on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the baby was surrendered using the “Safe Haven” or “Baby Moses Law” and had the paperwork from the hospital when the baby was born along with their shot records. The baby was taken in by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup after being surrendered and was reported to be doing well.

In the wake of the situation, officials took the opportunity to remind the community that fire stations are safe havens for infant drop-offs, as the law intended.

“While we would always prefer that children would be able to stay with their parents, we also know that there are heartbreaking alternatives that we wish to avoid,” said the department, “We are here to help, not judge.”

Department officials noted that they wish for the baby to end up in a wonderful home with loving parents.