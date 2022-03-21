AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A child was rescued from a burning structure thanks to the quick actions made by our local first responders.

“It’s definitely going to be one of the most memorable calls of my career,” said Matt Jolliff, Amarillo Fire Department.

That call that Jolliff is referring to, came in at 9 a.m. last Thursday.

It was for a structure fire on the 3400 block of Southeast 15th Street.

“They were saying that a child was possibly trapped inside. Whenever we got on scene there was a woman out front just saying that their kid was in there and they showed us where. It definitely gets your heart racing and makes everything a pretty serious situation,” said Jolliff.

Due to the heavy black smoke, the paramedic already on scene was unable to get to the child.

That is when Jolliff, along with Joey Sykes made their way inside.

“I believe we were probably inside that structure within a minute, 30 seconds to a minute. We broke the window out, jumped in and began to search. When we entered in, we had floor-to-ceiling black smoke, couldn’t see anything. We heard the baby cry and that directed us to the right direction for Matt to grab her and bring her out,” said Joey Sykes, Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD said the child was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and at last check is doing well, thanks to those life-saving efforts.

But Jolliff and Sykes said they were just doing their jobs.

“You could change us out with any person in the department right now and I believe it would’ve been the same result,” said Sykes.

“It’s not every day you get to pull out a viable victim from a fire. It’s definitely going to resonate with me,” said Jolliff.

According to AFD, three dogs were also rescued from the fire.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire as accidental.