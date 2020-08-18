Amarillo Firefighters launch virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can continue to help out a national charity virtually due to the pandemic.

For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

This summer, the program will launch virtually to address social distancing guidelines for the firefighters and the vulnerable community MDA serves.

This summer, the Amarillo Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/amarillo

Donations collected by Amarillo Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 542 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

To help kick start the campaign local business Street Toyota pledged a generous donation in support of the cause. Street Toyota was a sponsor of Amarillo’s boot drive in 2019 hosting a kick-off at the dealership.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Steinberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” says MDA Executive Director April Catarella. “We are so thankful to IAFF and the Amarillo Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 542 for continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”

Donate at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/amarillo

