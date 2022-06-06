AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Professional Firefighters announced its “Charitable Foundation” which is aimed at supporting local charities by providing additional resources to help give back to the community.

“With the creation of this foundation the Amarillo Fire Fighters will be able to expand our giving and help the community we have sworn to protect,” stated Todd Peden, president of the Amarillo Professional Firefighters.

According to the Amarillo Professional Firefighters, the foundation will be funded from community donations, member donations, and proceeds from fundraising events.

“Amarillo Fire Fighters love our community and are excited to partner with Amarillo Citizens to continue our efforts of community giving,” said Peden. “Giving back is an important part of being good community members and we look forward to providing assistance to our first recipients in the near future.”

The Amarillo Firefighters are set to host its first fundraising opportunity with a 52 Week Gun Raffle in September and a Chili Cook-Off later this fall, the organization announced.

You can donate to the foundation by visiting the Amarillo Professional Firefighters website.