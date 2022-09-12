AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Professional Firefighters Association announced that it will participate in the “Fill the Boot” fundraising event to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

According to an announcement from the association, the Amarillo firefighters will be at various intersections from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in order to collect donations for the “Fill the Boot” campaign.

“Amarillo Firefighters provide high-quality fire and rescue services to the community that we serve,” said the announcement, “Raising funds to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association is an opportunity for the Amarillo Firefighters to support others in need.”

As noted on the Muscular Dystrophy Association website, the organization has worked to “transform the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases, through research, care and advocacy” since its founding in 1950.