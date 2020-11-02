Amarillo Firefighters add new SCBA air packs into service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department has announced it will be putting new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Packs into service, after nearly two years of effort.

In 2016, AFD says, Amarillo voters favored Prob B, which allowed funding needed for emergency services in Amarillo. AFD was then able to use $1.2 million to replace the entire inventory of SCBA’s with new air packs and bottles.

The new packs, says AFD, comply with the latest NFPA recommendations and will provide firefighters with the most current product on the market.

