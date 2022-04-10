AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo firefighter is making his triumphant return to back to the force after battling cancer.

Firefighter Dory Mogelinski is back at the Central Fire Station after fighting oropharyngeal cancer. He said it was one of the toughest things he has ever had to do.

“That was, it was hard. Anybody that has had to deal with it, I hope you never have to deal with it. But those who have, I have a newfound respect for the people I saw every day at the treatment center. It’s a tough deal,” said Mogelinski.

He said when he walked into the fire station Sunday, it was an exciting feeling to be back.

“It was pretty cool. Get to see the guys, get to be back on the truck again with the guys I’ve been with for the last few years. It was exciting. I was excited,” said Mogelinski.

Mogelinski was off duty for nearly six months.

“There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to come back. But after everything got over with and my strength came back, I was like, ‘man, I’m ready to go back to work,'” added Mogelinski.

He said during his time battling cancer, he said the outpouring of love and support from the community was overwhelming.

“Somebody would make a Facebook post, one of my kids would post something on Facebook about how I was doing and just the citizens of Amarillo would respond to it and I would just read the comments knowing that, man those people don’t know me, they have never met me but they love me enough to care how I’m doing, it pretty cool,” said Mogelinski.

Mogelinski added the support he received from first responders in the area shows the true brotherhood that they have.

“There is no other profession in the world like the first responder. EMS, police, firefighter, and the brotherhood that goes along with it. The EMS and police, all helped me out during this. You just can’t beat the brotherhood. There is just nothing that a first responder won’t do for anybody, especially for one of their own brothers,” said Mogelinski.

Mogelinski said he has been a firefighter for 26 years and this is a career and this is what he does. He said it was a good day to be back at the firehouse.

Mogelinski said he is currently waiting on one more test to make sure the cancer is completely gone.