Amarillo Firefighter awarded Rotary award for outstanding community service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo South Rotary reports Amarillo Firefighter Jason Love will receive the 2020 Amarillo Fire Department Firefighter of the Year award.

According to Amarillo South Rotary, Love will be recognized at the Amarillo South Rotary Firefighter of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., in the Amarillo Country Club Ballroom.

The Firefighter of the Year award goes to firefighters who go above and beyond in service to the community, ASR said.

