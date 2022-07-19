AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, along with the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council, announced that there will be a grand opening for the department’s new AMBUS Wednesday.

According to a news release from the department, the event will be hosted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the department’s Firehouse Nine, located at 2015 Paramount Blvd. This new AMBUS has a 20-patient capacity and will include a mobile intensive care unit with medical monitoring equipment.

Officials said the new unit will provide a new way to respond to both medical and natural disaster emergencies. The AMBUS is expected to be incorporated into both local and regional response plans as well as part of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

This acquisition helps the Amarillo Fire Department to meet our mission of protecting our community by providing the highest quality of compassionate and professional services,” the release said.