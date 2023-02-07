AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported two-alarm fire Tuesday morning in northwest Amarillo, which officials said was the third fire at the location in the last month.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, officials responded to a house fire near the intersection of SW Fourth Ave. and S Rusk St. around 6 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found the home “fully involved in fire with flames getting close to the house next door.”

Because the house had burned before this, officials said in the release that the home was not structurally sound, causing the crews to extinguish the fire from the outside. The person inside the house made it out safely. An Amarillo Police Officer who assisted neighbors in the incident, self-transported to a hospital for “minor smoke inhalation.”

Officials said the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

“The last two fires were ruled accidental due to the occupant using a make-shift wood burning stove,” the release said.