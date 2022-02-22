AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information about a house fire that occurred Tuesday morning in the east part of Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officials were dispatched to a fire in the 1600 block of S. Garfield at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. The first unit to arrive at the site noticed flames and smoke coming from the rear of a home.

Firefighters then pulled hose lines and made their way to the rear of the property to begin extinguishing the fire from the outside while another crew entered the home. According to the release, the fire was brought under control within seven minutes. There were no injuries in the incident, with the occupants being outside of the residence when crews arrived.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental, the release stated. The homeowner was attempting to thaw frozen pipes from outside the house with an electric heat gun when the fire started. The fire then spread through the wall into the bathroom.