AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo.

According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at around 9:16 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters completed a quick search of the apartment and put out the fire.

While there were no injuries, officials with the Amarillo Fire Department did say one person was displaced and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.