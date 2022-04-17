AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is releasing information on an Easter morning house fire.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of South Seminole.

AFD said when firefighters got to the scene, the fire was coming through the roof on the back of the house. Everyone was out of the home.

The fire was contained to the attic. Firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.